ROBERT "BOB" DUANE STADTLANDER Iowa City Robert "Bob" Duane Stadtlander was born Dec. 29, 1942, to Alfred and LaVonne (Mason) Stadtlander in Belmond, Iowa. He died Nov. 16, 2019, surrounded by family following a massive heart attack. Bob was the third of seven children. He enjoyed sports, working hard and helping others. After graduating from Belmond High School in 1961, he continued his education at Wayne State College in Wayne, Neb., and later received a master's degree from Truman State University in Kirksville, Mo. Bob was a lifelong educator, teaching his entire career in the Iowa City Community School District. He was an industrial arts teacher at Central Junior High before teaching high school home construction. With his guidance, the high school students built 23 homes in the Iowa City area. Bob loved teaching others, especially his kids and grandchildren. Bob is survived by his wife of 54 years, Judie (Karstens) Stadtlander; children, Jennifer (Wayne) Lu and Dirk (Sarah) Stadtlander; grandchildren, Brock, Braxton and Bella Lu and Eva and Ellen Katarina Stadtlander; siblings, Tom (Karen) Stadtlander, Larry Stadtlander, Janet (Dennis) Hennigar, Jerry (Phyllis) Stadtlander and Marilyn (John) TerHark; and many nieces and nephews and friends too numerous to count. Bob was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Richard Stadtlander; and sister-in-law, Pat Stadtlander. A visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service in Iowa City. A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Zion Lutheran Church, 310 N. Johnson, Iowa City. Burial will follow at Oakland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Iowa City Community School District Foundation in memory and honor of Bob Stadtlander, which will be used for career and technical education programs or to the CommUnity Crisis Services and Food Bank. A full obituary may be viewed and online condolences made at www.lensingfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 19, 2019