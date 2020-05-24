|
|
ROBERT "BOB" STRUCK Van Horne Robert "Bob" Struck, 84, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at UnityPoint-St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. A celebration of Bob's life will be held at a later date. Robert was born on Sept. 9, 1935, in rural Keystone, the son of Elmer and Mabel (Sindt) Struck. He graduated from Keystone High School. Bob served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War and was stationed in Guam. On Nov. 15, 1958, he was united in marriage to Lois Hessenius at St. John Lutheran Church in Newhall. Bob was a Van Horne-area farmer for his entire life. He and Lois enjoyed camping and fishing and took annual trips to Canada for many years. He is survived by his children, Kimberly (Dustin) Reynolds of Vinton, Pamela Lines of Marion and Christopher (Melissa) Struck of Keystone; six granddaughters; one grandson; two great-grandsons, with one on the way; and his sister-in-law, Dolores Struck of Cedar Rapids. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Lois in 2011; son-in-law, Roger Lines; and his brother, Kenneth Struck. Online condolences: www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Gazette on May 24, 2020