ROBERT DALE "TODD" STUDER Mechanicsville Robert Dale "Todd" Studer, 89, died April 23, 2020, after a long illness. Survivors include his wife; daughter, Mary Kaye (Lee); son, James (Deb); three grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; brother, Darrell (Karen); and a sister-in-law, Phyllis. Todd was born Jan. 6, 1931, the first of five children to Morris and Geneva (McCormick) Studer. He graduated from Mechanicsville Consolidated High School in 1948. He grew up on a farm and entered the Air Force, serving during the Korean conflict. He married Clarice Border on Feb. 14, 1954. They observed their 66th anniversary this year. Todd was well known in the area for his carpentry work. Todd was a current member of the Methodist church. He was a former volunteer fireman, past member of the Fremont Lodge 616 and Busch-Dennis Legion Post 309. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, two brothers and a great-grandson. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to P.O. Box 284, Mechanicsville, IA 52306. A memorial fund has been established.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 29, 2020