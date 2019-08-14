|
ROBERT "BOB" SWANSON Cedar Rapids Robert "Bob" Swanson, 94, died Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, in Rochester, Minn. A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Bethel Lutheran Church in Rochester. Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Mahn Family Funeral Home, Rochester Chapel, and one hour before the service Thursday at the church. He grew up on a farm in Shellsburg, Iowa, and married Lorna Fiebelkorn on Feb. 11, 1945. He was a World War II veteran, having served in the U.S. Army. Bob worked at FMC in Cedar Rapids for more than 30 years before taking early retirement and starting a new career in pottery making. His interests were many and varied, and he never stopped learning. Bob will be remembered fondly as a storyteller extraordinaire. He loved his family very much and spent many happy hours playing games and entertaining family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mabel and Carl Swanson; his wife, Lorna; and a great-grandson, Brecken Poppe. He is survived by daughters, Retha (Richard) Finger and Pat (Ryland) Eichhorst; granddaughters, Patty (Tom) Whalen, Nicole Swanson, Jana (Gregg) Poppe, Traci (Samuel) Holloway and Sarah Finger; great-grandchildren, Logan Holloway, Laura Holloway, Carter Swanson, Izzie Swanson and Brody Poppe; and his special friend, Belva Bullard. Friends may share a memory at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 14, 2019