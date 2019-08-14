Home

Mahn Family Funeral Home
1624 37th Street Northwest
Rochester, MN 55901
(507) 280-0311
Calling hours
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mahn Family Funeral Home
1624 37th Street Northwest
Rochester, MN 55901
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethel Lutheran Church
Rochester, IA
View Map
Robert "Bob" Swanson


1924 - 2019
ROBERT "BOB" SWANSON Cedar Rapids Robert "Bob" Swanson, 94, died Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, in Rochester, Minn. A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Bethel Lutheran Church in Rochester. Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Mahn Family Funeral Home, Rochester Chapel, and one hour before the service Thursday at the church. He grew up on a farm in Shellsburg, Iowa, and married Lorna Fiebelkorn on Feb. 11, 1945. He was a World War II veteran, having served in the U.S. Army. Bob worked at FMC in Cedar Rapids for more than 30 years before taking early retirement and starting a new career in pottery making. His interests were many and varied, and he never stopped learning. Bob will be remembered fondly as a storyteller extraordinaire. He loved his family very much and spent many happy hours playing games and entertaining family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mabel and Carl Swanson; his wife, Lorna; and a great-grandson, Brecken Poppe. He is survived by daughters, Retha (Richard) Finger and Pat (Ryland) Eichhorst; granddaughters, Patty (Tom) Whalen, Nicole Swanson, Jana (Gregg) Poppe, Traci (Samuel) Holloway and Sarah Finger; great-grandchildren, Logan Holloway, Laura Holloway, Carter Swanson, Izzie Swanson and Brody Poppe; and his special friend, Belva Bullard. Friends may share a memory at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 14, 2019
