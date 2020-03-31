|
ROBERT "BOB" D. THOMPSON Waterville Robert "Bob" D. Thompson, 77, of rural Waterville, died Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Gundersen Medical Center in La Crosse, Wis., from complications of the coronavirus. A private graveside service was held at Old East Paint Creek Cemetery, rural Waterville. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Martin Funeral Home in Waukon is handling arrangements. Condolences can be sent to Linda Thompson, 1831 Elon Dr., Waterville, IA 52170. The family requests in lieu of gifts, please give to the Veterans Memorial Hospital Foundation in Waukon, Old East Paint Creek Church or help someone that may be struggling during these uncertain economic times. Robert Davis Thompson was born June 14, 1942, in West Union, Iowa, the son of Arthur and Pearl Irene (Helgerson) Thompson. He graduated from North High School in West Union in 1961, and served in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves from 1963-69. He worked as a pipefitter at Wilson's meat packing plant in Cedar Rapids. On Oct. 22, 1966, he married Linda Klocke at Bethlehem Presbyterian Church in Ludlow in Allamakee County, Iowa. They began farming in rural West Union the following year. In March 1972, they purchased the Odegard-Gabrielson farm in rural Waterville, which they called Rolinda Acres. Bob and Linda milked cows and raised hogs, beef and crops. Bob was a Master Pork Producer and won the Outstanding Young Dairy Farmer Award, the Distinguished Dairyman Award and many awards for milk quality. Bob helped with and encouraged his kids to participate in local 4-H groups. In 1996, to diversify and keep his farm viable, he sold his hogs and turned to dogs. His dog business was a source of joy and he raised poodles, bichons, Maltese, Yorkies and Samoyeds. In recent years, he began raising "designer" mixed breeds or Teddy Bears. Not only did he enjoy raising dogs, but loved talking to prospective buyers about his puppies. Bob and Linda moved off the farm in 2004 into their dream: a log house. He remained active in the family farm and enjoyed working with his son-in-law, grandsons and Jason and Sam. Bob had many hired hands over the years but was more of a father figure or grandpa than employer, especially to his nephew Gregg Klocke. Most people would say that Bob Thompson didn't sit still for very long. Bob was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran church. He was an active member of Old East Paint Creek Lutheran Church in rural Waterville. He even sang in a barbershop quartet. Bob loved hunting and fishing. He enjoyed attending banquets for Pheasants Forever, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and Whitetails Forever. He always was so "lucky" at winning the gun raffles. Bob also liked playing cards, neighborhood hayrides and visiting with friends, especially the guys out at Sweeney's. Bob always had a smile and enjoyed a good laugh. He usually gave people a fair shake, a second chance or a helping hand. Most of all, he really loved being "Papa." He is survived by his wife, Linda of Waterville; his daughter, Tara (Pat) Reisinger of Waterville; grandsons, Reese, Isaac and Drake Reisinger; daughter-in-law, Julie Thompson of Waukon; brother, Stan (Shiho) Thompson, and daughter, Hanna of Oklahoma; sister, Nancy (Robert) Siders, and daughters, Misty and Erin and son Cody of Florida; many in-laws; nieces and nephews; and his faithful dog, Tiki. Bob was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Donald, who was killed in Vietnam; and his son, Troy in 2016. Online condolences may be left at www.martinfunerals.com.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 31, 2020