ROBERT JAMES THOMPSON Cedar Rapids Robert "Bob" Thompson, 90, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of Sept. 10, 2020, at his daughter's home in Mesa, Ariz. Born and raised in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Bob attended and graduated from McKinley High School in 1950. While there he lettered in track and field. In 1951, he met his beautiful Maureen at a CSPS Hall dance and proposed to her on Christmas Eve later that same year. They were married on March 9, 1952, at Sinclair Memorial Presbyterian Church in Cedar Rapids by the Rev. Ralph Colton. Bob then served as a Navy Seabee in the Korean conflict stationed at Subic Bay in the Philippines. He spent 30 years working hard at Penick & Ford while raising his six children until his retirement in 1991. He spent the next 29 years relaxing, traveling out west and spending time with his extended family. What can we say about Bob? He enjoyed a cold beer, old classic movies, crossword puzzles, glazed donuts and a good cherry kolache. He loved bowling, playing the harmonica, watching boxing and track & field and, of course, his Iowa Hawkeyes and Chicago Bears football. A favorite memory of his was getting a Muhammad Ali autograph in 1982. Our fondest memories include his funny and impressive impersonations, especially his Donald Duck voice and his Marlon Brando "Stellaaaaa!" Anyone who knew Bob knew he could be an ornery old cuss, but he also had a tender heart. We love and will miss you Dad. Truly, you were one of a kind. Survivors include his wife, Maureen Thompson of Cedar Rapids; his six children, Jeff (Cindy) Thompson of Fairbank, Iowa, Wendy (Ernie) Moeck of Glendale, Ariz., Patti (Ed) Ralston of Colorado Springs, Colo., Greg (Sherie) Thompson of Cedar Rapids, Mary (Dan) McGehee of Mesa, Ariz., and Bob (Shelly) Thompson of Cedar Rapids; 14 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and his sister, JoAnne Gray of Cedar Rapids. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, William and Jeanetta Thompson; his four sisters; and his great-grandchild, Beckham De Souza. A heartfelt thank you to Arizona Hospice of the Valley. A Celebration of Life service will be held in the spring of 2021 in Cedar Rapids with a final resting place at Cedar Memorial. Memorial contributions can be made to Calvin Sinclair United Presbyterian Church in Cedar Rapids as Bob was a member there for many years.



