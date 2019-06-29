ROBERT V. HUMPLEBY Coralville Robert V. Humpleby, "Bob," 87, of Coralville, peacefully passed into heaven at The Gardens of Cedar Rapids on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Born Jan. 19, 1932, in Muscatine, Iowa, the son of Vernon and Zelma (Diller) Humpleby, Bob grew up in Muscatine and as a child worked in the family button factory. He graduated from Muscatine High School. He married Danetta M. "Dee" Rowe on May 10, 1952, and served as a corporal in the U.S. Army during the Korean War from 1952 to 1954. Survivors include his son, Jeff (Cindy) of Coralville; grandchildren, Josiah (Ashley), Luke and Anna Jo; a great-grandson on the way; brother, Ed Humpleby (Twyla) of Coralville; sister, Linda Wells (Kenneth) of Muscatine, Iowa; and 10 nieces and nephews and many great-nieces and -nephews. Bob was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Dee; and brother, Kenneth. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, at Lensing's Oak Hill, 210 Holiday Rd., Coralville. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Lensing's Oak Hill. Burial with military rites will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Coralville. A luncheon will be held at Grace Community Church. If desired, memorials may be directed to St. Andrew Presbyterian Church or the Robert Humpleby Memorial Fund. www.lensingfuneral.com Published in The Gazette on June 29, 2019