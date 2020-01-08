|
CAPT. ROBERT G. "BOB" VAN HORN Marion Capt. Robert G. "Bob" Van Horn, 70, went to be with the Lord on Dec. 29. 2019, due to complications of multiple myeloma and LGL leukemia, which he bravely dealt with for many years. Bob chose cremation, there will be no services. A celebration of Bob's life will be held at a later date. Bob was born in Cedar Rapids and moved with his family to grow up in Texas. After college, Bob joined the U.S. Navy as a captain. After serving four years, he joined the Navy Reserves and retired from the Navy after 20 years. After his initial commitment to the Navy he went to work for Rockwell Collins, where he worked until retirement. He is survived by his stepmother, Beverly Bacon of Tuscon Ariz.; a brother, Tom; and niece, Laura Gregory, both of Texas; cousins, Patrick and Tim Pazour; and an extended stepfamily all over the country. He was passionate about traveling, hiking, cycling and rode RAGBRAI many, many times. Bob had many friends who enjoyed his company, good advice and happy spirit. He will be sadly missed.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 8, 2020