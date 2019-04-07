ROBERT LEITH "BUD" VIAL Clive Robert Leith "Bud" Vial, 93, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, March 31, 2019. Bud was born on the family farm in Pocahontas County, Iowa, on Sept. 14, 1925, to Ralph and Flora (Leith) Vial. He attended Ware High School, graduating first in his class (of nine) in 1943. At age 17, Bud enlisted in the U.S. Army, was selected for the Army Specialized Training Program and served until 1944. He attended the University of Iowa, where he earned a bachelor's degree in business in 1949 and was a rowdy member of Alpha Tau Omega (ATO) fraternity. Later, when his children attended Iowa, he enjoyed telling them stories about working at Bremer's clothing store and socializing at The Airliner. In 1951, while looking for a friend's apartment, Bud met Donna Fideler, who lived across the hall. The two were married in Waterloo on Aug. 24, 1953. Bud worked in sales management for the truck division of International Harvester for 31 years. His job provided a new International Scout or Travelall each year, to his children's delight. Bud's career took him to Waterloo, Davenport, Des Moines, Mason City, Cedar Rapids and Kansas City before he retired in 1982 as regional retail manager of the Midwest region. An avid Hawkeyes fan, Bud enjoyed following football and men's and women's basketball. After retirement, he enjoyed travel and time with family and friends. Collecting replica trucks, reading mysteries and listening to books on tape filled his retirement years. Bud will be remembered for his sense of humor and positive attitude, his integrity and work ethic, his sharp, analytical mind and his ability to recall details from the past. He successfully battled numerous health challenges, providing additional happy years with his family and friends. Bud is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Donna; his children, Virginia (Stuart) Ordman, Iowa City, Paul (Mary) Vial, Urbandale, Joan Vial, Raytown, Mo., Susan (Bruce) Kyllingstad, West Branch, and Tom Vial, Seattle; his son-in-law, Karl Krumbholz, Cedar Rapids; and his brother-in-law, Jack Hovelson, Cedar Falls. Also surviving Bud are 13 grandchildren, Katie, Sarah, Scott, Carla, Danielle, James, Nina, Allison, Jeffrey, Daniel, Amy, Maria and Ben; nine great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Bud was preceded in death by his daughter, Vanessa Krumbholz; his brother, Howard Vial; and his sister, Ruth Hovelson. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank Bud's many health care providers at Iowa Heart Center, the Mercy system and Walnut Ridge. Memorial contributions may be made to Iowa Public Television, P.O. Box 6400, Johnston, IA 50131-6400. Condolences may be shared at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary