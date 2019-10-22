Home

Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
Service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
Robert Vrba


1926 - 2019
ROBERT J. VRBA Cedar Rapids Robert J. "Bob" Vrba, 92, passed away Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at the Hiawatha Care Center. Services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories. Visitation will be held one hour before services. Burial will be held at the Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Bob was born Dec. 4, 1926, to Frank and Libbie (Toman) Vrba in Cedar Rapids. He graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1945. The day after his high school graduation, he left for basic training to serve his country in the 1st Division 18th Infantry during World War II in the European theater. While stationed in Germany, Bob guarded SS troops and attended a day of the Nuremberg trials. Bob married his wife of 61 years, Linda Garlick, on June 7, 1958. They were blessed with two daughters, Stacy and Laura. Bob spent his career as a senior mechanical designer, working at Link-Belt Speeder/FMC for more than 28 years. Bob was awarded several patents while employed at FMC. Bob was an exceptional craftsman. He completed many pieces over his lifetime, including several wood carvings and crafted wood furniture. He was a gifted artist and illustrator, completing several oil and watercolor paintings and he became very skilled at sketched-pencil portraits. Bob was also a lifelong Cubs fan. Bob is survived by his wife, Linda; his daughters, Stacy Boston of Cedar Rapids and Laura (Dennis) Bullock of Sioux City; his grandsons, Robert (Jessica) Austin of Des Moines and Michael Austin of Sioux City; and Jack (Judy) Garlick of Richardson, Texas. Bob was preceded in death by his parents; son-in-law, Francis Boston; and brother, Frank Vrba. Bob's family would like to thank the compassionate and skilled staff of the Hiawatha Care Center for the excellent care they gave Bob while he was a resident. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Eastern Iowa Honor Flight or Friends of the Cedar Rapids Public Library. Online condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 22, 2019
