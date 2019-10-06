|
DR. ROBERT W. GLOTFELTY Cedar Rapids Dr. Robert W. Glotfelty, 89, of Cedar Rapids, died Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at the Meth-Wick Community. Robert's body was donated to the University of Iowa Deeded Body Program. Friends may visit with the family from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2, at St. Paul's United Methodist Church. A private family service will follow. Teahen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. Robert was born Nov. 26, 1929, in Denison, the son of Warner and Inez Hoffman Glotfelty. He graduated from Denison High School in 1948 and from Iowa State University in 1954, where he received a doctor of veterinary medicine degree. Robert married Alice Jane Payseur on July 11, 1953, in Evanston, Ill. He was a captain with the U.S. Army, serving in the Veterinary Corps. Robert established and practiced veterinary medicine at the Cedar Rapids Animal Hospital for 42 years, retiring in 1996. Robert was a very active alumni at Denison High School and Iowa State College of Veterinary Medicine. He was a member and past president of the Thursday Noon Optimist Club, EIVMA, Linn County Veterinary Association and Iowa Veterinary Medical Association, and a longtime member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church. Robert enjoyed river activities on the Mississippi and volunteered at Hospice of Mercy. Robert is survived by three children, Gigi Nelson of Alta, Ted (Val) Glotfelty of La Crosse, Wis., and Suzanne Hunter of Cedar Rapids; nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and brother, Dr. Charles (Bonnie) Glotfelty of Ames. Robert was preceded in death by his wife, Alice Jane; his parents; sister, JoAnn Pedrick; sons-in-law, David Nelson and Kevin Hunter; and great-grandson, Anderson David Ciechanowski. Robert's family would like to thank his family and friends who came and visited him, and Dr. Richard Pope, the Meth-Wick Community and Essence of Life Hospice for their compassionate and loving care of him. Memorials may be directed to ISU Foundation Veterinary Medicine Endowment Fund, PO Box 2230, Ames, IA 50010 or the Thursday Noon Optimist Club, PO Box 1506, Cedar Rapids, IA 52406-1506. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 6, 2019