Robert W. "Bob" Handley
1931 - 2020
ROBERT W. "BOB" HANDLEY Solon Robert W. "Bob" Handley, 88, of rural Solon died at his home on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. R.W. Handley was born Dec. 31, 1931, in Decorah, Iowa, the son of Sylvester and Blanch (Droll) Handley. After graduating from Montezuma High School with the Class of 1949 he spent two and a half years at Notre Dame University. In 1952 he entered the United States Air Force, serving a four-year enlistment and another four years in the reserve. Bob attended flying school in Des Moines, where he received his commercial pilot's license. He moved to California, where he taught for many years, before returning to this area, where he joined his brother, Terry, and family in operating the Handley Christmas Tree Farm near Solon. His family includes his brother, Terry and his wife, Margaret; niece and nephews, Sarah Martin, Mark Handley, Kevin Handley and Chris Handley; and great-nieces and -nephew, Matthew, Melissa and Samantha. Private family graveside services will take place at the St. Stanislaus Cemetery near Hills. Public memorial services will be held at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in his memory to the Solon Fire and First Responders or the Notre Dame Alumni Association, Notre Dame, Ind. To share a thought, memory or condolence with his family, please visit the funeral home website www.gayandciha.com. Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service is caring for Bob's family and his arrangements.

Published in The Gazette on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
3193381132
