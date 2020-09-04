1/
Robert W. "Bob" Handley
1931 - 2020
ROBERT W. "BOB" HANDLEY Solon Robert W. "Bob" Handley, 88, of rural Solon, passed away at his home on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. Graveside services will take place at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, at the St. Stanislaus Cemetery near Hills. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in his memory to the Solon Fire and First Responders or the Notre Dame Alumni Association, Notre Dame, Ind. For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence with his family, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com. Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service is caring for Bob's family and his arrangements.

Published in The Gazette on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Graveside service
10:30 AM
St. Stanislaus Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
3193381132
August 26, 2020
Bob’s passing evokes a stream of fond memories, starting with a 1946 Handley, Droll and Michel family members tour across southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois. Then, reading newspaper clippings detailing Bob and Terry’s high school sport feats, watching the brothers prepare for their pickup journey to the West in the early ‘50s, and various visits to Montezuma and the depot well into that decade. In the summer of 1961, Bob often gave me a ride to classes at the U of I (we shared both names and being college educated). In later years, at holiday dinner gatherings in Hills, we would discuss a range of events, topics, and issues. Since Judi and I moved to NC, the telephone became the means of corresponding with Bob as we updated each other re our respective lives. He was a truly good person gifted with a long and diverse life who now enjoys his place in the heavenly realm of saints.
ROBERT WILLIAM DROLL
Family
August 26, 2020
August 26, 2020
Thank you for your service to our country REST IN PEACE



A VIETNAM VETERAN
Hiawatha Iowa
