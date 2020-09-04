Bob’s passing evokes a stream of fond memories, starting with a 1946 Handley, Droll and Michel family members tour across southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois. Then, reading newspaper clippings detailing Bob and Terry’s high school sport feats, watching the brothers prepare for their pickup journey to the West in the early ‘50s, and various visits to Montezuma and the depot well into that decade. In the summer of 1961, Bob often gave me a ride to classes at the U of I (we shared both names and being college educated). In later years, at holiday dinner gatherings in Hills, we would discuss a range of events, topics, and issues. Since Judi and I moved to NC, the telephone became the means of corresponding with Bob as we updated each other re our respective lives. He was a truly good person gifted with a long and diverse life who now enjoys his place in the heavenly realm of saints.



ROBERT WILLIAM DROLL

Family