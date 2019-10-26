|
ROBERT W. NETOLICKY Cedar Rapids Robert W. Netolicky, 95, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at West Ridge Care Center. Celebration of Life gathering will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids, located at 2121 Bowling St. SW. Burial will be in Czech National Cemetery. Robert was born Sept. 29, 1924, in rural Solon, the son of Louis and Mary (Penaz) Netolicky. He attended Suleks School until eighth grade, and later graduated from Shueyville High School. Robert was united in marriage to Agnes Cech on Nov. 16, 1948, at the First Bohemian and Moravian Church near Ely. In his earlier years, he helped his dad on their farm, and later worked at Wilson Co. and Waconia Sorghum Mill. Robert and Agnes farmed together for many years in the Fairfax area. He enjoyed farming, gardening, hunting mushrooms, cooking, eating kolaches and donuts, mowing grass, tinkering in his garage, traveling and spending time with his family, especially the grandkids. Robert is survived by his children, Ron Netolicky of Cedar Rapids and Sandra (David) Wohlner of California; and his two grandchildren, Danny and Sarah Wohlner. Robert was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Agnes, who died on Jan. 11, 2017; and his siblings, Angeline (Lester) Rohlena, Henry (Fern) Netolicky and Leonard (Rose Ann) Netolicky. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 26, 2019