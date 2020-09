Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Robert's life story with friends and family

Share Robert's life story with friends and family

ROBERT "BOB" W. STRUCK Van Horne Robert "Bob" W. Struck, 84, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at UnityPoint-St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Celebration of Life will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 at Turner Hall in Keystone, Iowa.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store