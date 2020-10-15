ROBERT WAYNE POPE Washington Robert Wayne Pope, 78, of Washington, Iowa, died Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City. Celebration of Life services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, at the Jones & Eden Funeral Home, where the family will receive friends from noon to 1:30 p.m. Chaplain Andrew Zuehlke will be officiating. Interment will be held at a later date. Memorials have been established for the American Parkinson's disease Association and Paws & More Animal Shelter. Online condolences may be sent for Robert's family through the web at www.jonesfh.com
. He is survived by his wife, Gayle Pope of Washington, Iowa; son, Andrew Pope of Florida; son, Monte Pope and wife Rhonda of Burlington, Ky.; grandchildren, Grant, Malayna and Coleman; sister, Evelyn Danielson and husband Bob of Fairfield, Iowa; brothers-in-law, Gary Page of Hillsboro, Iowa, and Jim Dick of Douds, Iowa; and his little pal, Max.