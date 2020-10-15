1/1
Robert Wayne Pope
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ROBERT WAYNE POPE Washington Robert Wayne Pope, 78, of Washington, Iowa, died Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City. Celebration of Life services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, at the Jones & Eden Funeral Home, where the family will receive friends from noon to 1:30 p.m. Chaplain Andrew Zuehlke will be officiating. Interment will be held at a later date. Memorials have been established for the American Parkinson's disease Association and Paws & More Animal Shelter. Online condolences may be sent for Robert's family through the web at www.jonesfh.com. He is survived by his wife, Gayle Pope of Washington, Iowa; son, Andrew Pope of Florida; son, Monte Pope and wife Rhonda of Burlington, Ky.; grandchildren, Grant, Malayna and Coleman; sister, Evelyn Danielson and husband Bob of Fairfield, Iowa; brothers-in-law, Gary Page of Hillsboro, Iowa, and Jim Dick of Douds, Iowa; and his little pal, Max.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
12:00 - 01:30 PM
Jones & Eden Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
16
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Jones & Eden Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jones & Eden Funeral Home
116 E Main St
Washington, IA 52353
(319) 653-2105
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jones & Eden Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved