ROBERT WEBSTER Solon Robert Webster, 82, of Solon, passed away suddenly but peacefully on June 17, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Bob was born in Cresco, Iowa, to Calvin and Rose Webster. He spent his youth in Cresco, graduating from Cresco High School. Then he joined the Navy and traveled the world as a radarman for four years. Upon his return, he worked for TWA, owned a service station in Cedar Rapids, and then worked as a journeyman mechanic for FMC/Link Belt and Sheller Globe/United Technologies. Bob was a man of many talents, most notably being an exceptional handyman and inventor. He was "Mr. Fix-it" to those who knew him. Bob was a voracious reader, enjoyed getting a bargain at a garage sale, loved to travel, and had a great sense of humor. His passion for boats was known by all. His family meant the world to him. He spent many vacations traveling around the country to see them. He was a member of the United States Power Squadrons and attended Community of Christ. Thanks to mutual friends, Bob met the love of his life, Janet Dowhower Nisley, and married her in 1972. They joined their families and raised his and her kids as one family. Many fun adventures were had during the summers when they were all together: vacations to local and regional sites, swim calls while boating, and "family outings" such as weeding the garden. Bob is survived by his adoring wife, Jan Webster; his children and grandchildren: Duane (Lisa) Webster of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Garron; Connie (Eric) Holton of Belgrade, Mont., and Kyle (Kassi) Campbell and Ethan Campbell; Jay (Annette) Nisley of Ely, Iowa, and Jarrett, Mitchell and Nathan. He also is survived by Alan (Johnita) Dowhower, Kerby (Trudy) Dowhower, Kathy Webster, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his siblings, Laura Spalla and Jim Webster. A memorial service is planned for Labor Day weekend at Community of Christ in Hiawatha. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.



