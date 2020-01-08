|
|
ROBERT VERDON WERMAGER Cedar Rapids Robert Verdon Wermager, 83, of Tempe, Ariz., formerly of Cedar Rapids, passed away Jan. 1, 2020. A visitation will be held from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at Cedar Memorial Park Chapel Stateroom. A funeral service will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories with interment immediately following. Robert was born Jan. 27, 1936, to Grant P. and Cleytus V. (Ball) Wermager in Caledonia, Minn. Robert served in the U.S. Army and then moved to Cedar Rapids in 1958. A heavy-equipment operator by trade, he worked for MidAmerica Energy (formerly Iowa Illinois Gas & Electric Co.) for more than 35 years. During those years, he earned an associate degree from Kirkwood Community College. Upon retiring from the gas company, he went to work for Dave Schmitt Construction Co. He most recently was a driver for Rochester Armored until he finally retired. Robert moved to Arizona in 2010. Robert enjoyed car club and his 1964 El Camino, camping, hunting and fishing, tractor pulls and, in his early years, go-kart racing. Robert is survived by his five children, Wendy Wermager of Eau Claire, Wis., Robin (Marty) Bilman of Brainerd, Minn., Lisa (Nathan) Bye of Osage, Holly (Steven) Boyd of Mesa, Ariz., and Adam Wermager of Tempe, Ariz.; his grandchildren, Arieanne, Mardi, Kirstie, Zara, Zekiel, Ethan, Melanie, Bristol and Brighton; his great-grandson, Chase; and sister-in-law, Ruby Wermager. Robert was preceded in death by his parents; brother and sister-in-law, Gorlyn and Betty Wermager; brother, Harold Wermager; and oldest grandson, Zachary Braund. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Robert's name to the Alzheimer's Research Foundation. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 8, 2020