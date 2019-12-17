|
ROBERT JOHN WIEMERSLAGE Shueyville Robert John Wiemerslage, 62, of Shueyville, died Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at his home. Services: 11 a.m. Friday at Teahen Funeral Home by Pastor Judy Thompson Reitz Gustafson. Friends may visit with the family from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday and after 10 a.m. Friday. Bob is survived by his wife, Sara; two sons, Clay (Lindsey) Wiemerslage of Macomb, Ill., and Ben (Molly) Wiemerslage of Cedar Rapids; a grandson, Asher; his father, Lester Wiemerslage of Decorah; a sister, Jane Wiemerslage of Apple Valley, Minn.; father- and mother-in-law, Gary and Sandra Hawbaker of Boise, Idaho; and his beloved dog, Luther. Bob was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy. Bob was born Aug. 31, 1957, in La Crosse, Wis., the son of Lester and Dorothy Kerndt Wiemerslage. He graduated from Decorah High School in 1975 and from Luther College in 1979 with a B.A. in accounting. Bob married Sara Hawbaker on Aug. 11, 1979, in Charles City. He was an accountant for Eastern Iowa Light and Power Co. Bob enjoyed woodworking in his shop, gardening and yardwork. He was active in Cedar Rapids Youth Hockey. But, most of all, he loved spending time with his family, neighbors and friends. Bob will be remembered for his generosity and humor. Whether it was family or friend in need, Bob would drop whatever he was doing and be there to lend a hand. Bob would be the first person to offer words of wisdom. If you ever had a question, you could "just ask Bob;" however, you weren't always sure if he was pulling your leg or not. Bob also loved to fish, even if he spent more time untangling knots, retrieving his lure from a tree or snagging his own hat. Bob enjoyed watching college football and lived in a Hawkeye/Cyclone divided house. Instead of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family to be used for Bob's favorite charities. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 17, 2019