ROBERT WILLIAM ADAMS Marion Robert William Adams, 94, of Marion, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, in St. Luke's Hospital. Services: Private at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories by the Rev. Sue Ney. As mandated by proclamation, social distancing must be practiced, which requires a limited number of people allowed at a time. The use of face masks or shields is required. Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Burial: Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Survivors include his siblings, Marjorie Oleson of Des Moines and Russell Adams of Vinton, Iowa; sister-in-law, LaVonne Adams of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and -nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Kathryn Adams; and brother, Thomas Adams. Robert was born on Jan. 7, 1926, in Maryville, Mo., the son of William and Weda (Eberhart) Adams. He married Kathryn Lynch on Dec. 26, 1953, in Vinton, Iowa. Robert graduated from Norway High School. He was a retired Letter Carrier from the U.S. Postal Service. He served in the U.S. Air Force during World War II. Robert and Kathryn enjoyed traveling and dancing. He also enjoyed mall walking and eating out. Robert was a very generous man giving to the Food Banks, Salvation Army and the veterans. He was a 50-year member of the Marion American Legion and was active in the Eagles Club. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Please leave a message for the family on our web page www.cedarmemorial.com
under obituaries. Memorials may be directed to the family.