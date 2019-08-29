Home

Robert William Maher Obituary
ROBERT WILLIAM MAHER Cedar Rapids Robert William Maher, 66, died surrounded by family on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids because of health problems. Robert (Bob) was born Aug. 14, 1953, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The son of Raymond and Henrietta (Sommer) Maher. Robert loved his family, friends and colleagues at Arby's, where he worked for more than 30 years. He will be remembered for his good hearted, funny personality. See full obituary at www.cedarmemorial.com. Services: 1 p.m. Friday at Cedar Memorial Westside Chapel, where a visitation will be held today from 4 to 7 p.m. Burial: Mount Calvary Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 29, 2019
