ROBERT WILLIAM MAROLD Cedar Rapids Robert William Marold slipped into eternity Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, just hours after celebrating his 95th birthday. Survivors include his children, Kathie Marold of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Lori Marold of San Diego, Marlene Marold of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Maria (Josh) Dickey of La Crosse, Wis.; stepchildren, Robert Larson of Loveland, Colo., Brenda Larson of Parkville, Mo., DeAnna (Richard) Villarreal of Kansas City, Mo., and Pamela (Michael) Fitzgerald of Marquette, Iowa; 21 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; wives, Hazel Seeman, Juanita "Carol" Lacy, Evelyn Ludvik (Sawvell) and Mary Ann Larson (Tarpley); and a stepdaughter, Cheryl Larson. Bob was born Tuesday, Sept. 16, 1924, in Dyersville, Iowa, the only child of Edward and Ora (Bishop) Marold. Bob had many occupations over the years and seldom was idle. He was employed at Quaker Oats, Cryovac and CRST in Cedar Rapids. He also painted houses and did tree work, eventually operating his own tree service business, first in Prairie du Chien, Wis., and later in Dyersville, at which he worked well into his 80s. When Bob wasn't working, he liked to play cards, have a few drinks with friends and made the best homemade pizza you ever tasted. Bob was an uncomplicated man who enjoyed life's simple pleasures: dogs, baseball, fishing and roller skating. He was a fan of John Wayne, Johnny Cash and "Gunsmoke." You rarely saw Bob without his signature black cowboy hat. Two of his favorite memories in life were attending the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tenn., and a chance meeting with John Dillinger as a child in Dyersville. Bob lived a long, full life and will be sadly missed by those who knew him. Visitation will be held Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. Please leave a message for the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries. Memorials may be directed to the family.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 21, 2019