ROBERT WILLIAM MORRIS SR. Manchester Robert William Morris Sr., 83, of Manchester, Iowa, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at the Good Neighbor Home in Manchester. He was born Jan. 27, 1936, in Manchester, the son of William and Harriet (Given) Morris. Bob was raised and educated in the area, graduating from Manchester High School in 1954. Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Mary; his eight children, Kathy (Larry) Brunsman of Manchester, Bob (Susan) Morris Jr. of Manchester, Connie (Chris) Algeo of Tacoma, Wash., Karen (Scott) Bohr of Cedar Rapids, Mike (Beth) Morris of Marion, Judy (Matt Anderson) Morris of Tacoma, Wash., Leroy (Brenda Kuehl) Morris of Cedar Rapids and Janet (Rob) Dudley of Winthrop; 16 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren, with number 13 due in December; three brothers, Richard (Lois) Morris, Larry (Nancy) Morris and William Morris, all of Cedar Rapids; his sister, Mary Jane (Richard ) Overman of Cedar Rapids; and brother- and sisters-in-law, Alvera Weber of Manchester, Berniece Lansing of Dyersville, Grace Neuzil of Dyersville, John (Kathy) Derga of Worthington, Jane Hahn of Dyersville, and Carol Derga of Racine, Wis. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com. Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Masonville, Iowa, with the Rev. John Kremer officiating. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester. Friends may also call from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the funeral home in Manchester on Wednesday. Interment: Oakland Cemetery in Manchester, Iowa.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 23, 2019