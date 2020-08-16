SOC (RETIRED) ROBERT "ROB" WILLIAM STRASBURGER Marion The consummate warrior has finally taken his helmet off and laid his sword down. Retired Chief Petty Officer Robert "Rob" Strasburger, 46, passed from this life into the universe on Aug. 6, 2020, in Virginia Beach, Va. Rob was born April 20, 1974, to Bill and Lori (Kensinger) Strasburger in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Rob graduated from Linn-Mar High School in 1993. Ten days after graduation, he joined the U.S. Navy as a medic. His first tour of duty was at Bethesda Naval Hospital in the intensive care unit. His next assignment was as a medic on the USS Vella Gulf CG-72. It was on this ship he met the love of his life, Erin Steeman. They were married in San Bernardino, Calif., May 17, 1998. To this union two children were born, Nathan Robert and Lauren Leigh. This was the beginning of a strong family unit known as "Team Strasburger." The next step in Rob's Naval career was to qualify for BUDS, the training program to become a Navy SEAL. Rob completed this rigorous training and earned his Trident pin in 1999. Rob was chosen to attend every training school available and continually passed with flying colors. He also was selected to go to sniper school, where he was recognized as Honor Man in his class. He was a Plank Owner of SEAL Team 10, Enlisted Sailor of the Year, and was awarded the Bronze Star. It was after the completion of a deployment to Afghanistan in 2004 that he was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma. Thus began his 16-year battle with this disease as well as the War on Terror. While beating back cancer multiple times, he continued to deploy with his SEAL brothers. Finally, in 2014, after 21 years of service to his country, Rob retired as a highly decorated Chief Petty Officer. During all these trying years, his wife and children supported him and all the other brave families with loved ones overseas. They are all a great credit to this country. Rob is survived by his wife of 23 years, Erin; children, Nathan and Lauren; mother, Lori Strasburger; sister, Ann MacKenzie and her children, Jacob MacKenzie and Eva and Grayson Strunk; uncle and aunt, Chip and Cathy Kensinger, Marion, Iowa; cousins, Justin (Katie) Kensinger and their children Harrison, Hudson and Hadley, Jesse (Brooke) Kensinger and their children, Peyton and Calvin, all of Marion, Royce (Mandy) Kensinger and their children, Rowan and Julian of Omaha; and aunt and uncle, Nancy and Gerry Nagamine of Hawaii. He was preceded in death by his father, Bill Strasburger; his maternal grandparents, Don and LaDell Kensinger; paternal grandparents, Herm and Margie Strasburger; and too many of his SEAL brothers. Rob's wishes were to be cremated and buried with his SEAL brothers at Arlington National Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Erin Strasburger, 817 St. Clement Rd., Virginia Beach, VA 23455. Due to the coronavirus, services will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store