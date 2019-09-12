Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gay & Ciha Funeral & Cremation
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
(319) 338-1132
Resources
More Obituaries for Roberta Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roberta A. Anderson


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roberta A. Anderson Obituary
ROBERTA B. ANDERSON Iowa City Roberta B. Anderson, 79, of Iowa City, died Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at her home. Her family includes two sons, Earl James "Jim" Smith and Michael John Gacke; grandchildren, Carrie, Melissa, Patty, Jennifer, Megan, Josh, Nathan and Abby; great-grandchildren, Matthew, Josie, Stephanie, Tricia, Brynlee, Eliana, Riley, Summer and Tatum; one great-great-grandson, Dylan; and Roberta's siblings, Guy, Darrell, Sue and Barb. She was preceded in death by her parents, Guy Smith Sr. and Vera (Reedy) Smith; husband, Steve Anderson; daughter, Beth Ann; and siblings, Paul, Karen and Carol. Private family services are being planned for a later date. Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service is caring for Roberta's family and her arrangements.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roberta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now