ROBERTA B. ANDERSON Iowa City Roberta B. Anderson, 79, of Iowa City, died Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at her home. Her family includes two sons, Earl James "Jim" Smith and Michael John Gacke; grandchildren, Carrie, Melissa, Patty, Jennifer, Megan, Josh, Nathan and Abby; great-grandchildren, Matthew, Josie, Stephanie, Tricia, Brynlee, Eliana, Riley, Summer and Tatum; one great-great-grandson, Dylan; and Roberta's siblings, Guy, Darrell, Sue and Barb. She was preceded in death by her parents, Guy Smith Sr. and Vera (Reedy) Smith; husband, Steve Anderson; daughter, Beth Ann; and siblings, Paul, Karen and Carol. Private family services are being planned for a later date. Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service is caring for Roberta's family and her arrangements.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 12, 2019