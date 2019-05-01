Home

Roberta Bowdish Obituary
ROBERTA JOYCE BOWDISH Des Moines Roberta Joyce Bowdish, 72, of Des Moines, died Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Taylor Hospice House in Des Moines. Joyce is survived by her siblings, Rita (Phil) Peterson of Tucson, Ariz., Ron (Nancy) Bowdish of Strawberry Point and Diana (John) Nguyen of Woodland, Calif.; 10 nieces and nephews; and 12 great-nieces and nephews. Memorials may be directed to the Edgewood Bible Church. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com. Memorial service: 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 10, at Edgewood Bible Church with Pastor Mike Jackson officiating. Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 10, at the church. Inurnment: Cass Township Cemetery, Strawberry Point.
Published in The Gazette on May 1, 2019
