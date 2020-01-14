|
ROBERTA "SUE" DURIAN Iowa City Roberta "Sue" Durian, 76, of Iowa City, passed away at her home surrounded by her loving family on Jan. 12, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Iowa City. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, at the church, where the rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Iowa City Hospice or Mercy Foundation. For a full obituary or online condolences, please visit www.lensingfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 14, 2020