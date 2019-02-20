ROBERTA L. HAAGE Cedar Rapids Roberta L. Haage passed away Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids. Per her request, no services are planned. Arrangements are with Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Cedar Rapids. Survivors include her daughters, Debbie (Lonnie Hagerman) Pickart and Julie (Bill Wolfe) Korsmo; her sister, Darlene (Wilford) Schinker; her grandchildren, Cerisa (Justin) Thomas, Dustin (Robin) Pickart, Eleisha (Mike) Baych and Larinda (James) Jungjohann; eight great-grandchildren; and her cat, Precious. Roberta was born Nov. 7, 1934, in Norway, Iowa, the daughter of Lee and Fern (Brace) Lane. She graduated from Norway High School in 1952. Roberta worked as a secretary and receptionist for Metropolitan Supply Co. (Voelker's) for over 30 years. She will be remembered by her family for her love of shopping, especially for clothes. Roberta had a soft spot for animals and had many cats over the years. Roberta was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Velita Briggs; and her former husband, Ronald. Memorials are suggested to Last Hope Animal Rescue, 1823 16th Ave. SW, Cedar Rapids, IA 52404. Roberta's family extends a sincere thank-you to Dr. Kaur and the hospices nurses and staff for their compassionate care during her illness. Please share your support and memories with Roberta's family on her tribute page at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary