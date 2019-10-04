|
ROBERTA H. HANSON Williamsburg Roberta H. Hanson passed away Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Phoenix, Ariz., at the age of 91 years. A funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Williamsburg. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery in Williamsburg. Visitation will be Friday from 4 to 7 p.m., with a prayer service at 4 p.m., at Powell Funeral Home in Williamsburg. Messages and tributes may be sent to the family at www.powellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 4, 2019