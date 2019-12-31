|
ROBERTA "BERTA" JENN Riverside Roberta "Berta" Jenn, 77, of Riverside, entered eternal rest on Dec. 28, 2019, at Park View Manor in Wellman. There will be no visitation or funeral service. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established at the funeral home in memory of Berta. The Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services of Riverside is caring for the family and her arrangements. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com Berta's life journey began Sept. 18, 1942, in Iowa City, the daughter of Leo and Veva Jenn. She was a 1960 graduate of St. Mary's Catholic School in Riverside. Berta now will meet up with her high school sweetheart Joe Kron. She spent her life in Riverside until she became ill. Berta was employed at the Hills Truck Stop and Owens Brush in Iowa City, and she bartended for several years at J.J.'s Tap, Southside Saloon and Hill's Tap. Bert also was a caregiver for her neighbor's and sibling's children. Berta enjoyed playing cards, bingo, Yahtzee, listening to the Cubs, going to the casino and spending time with kids. Berta is survived by her son, Leo of Cedar Rapids; grandson, Austin of Riverside; mother, Veva of Riverside; brothers, Robert Jenn of Riverside, Jim Jenn of Riverside, Larry (Terri) Jenn of Riverside, Ron (Ellen) Jenn of Iowa City and Denny (Peggy) Jenn of Riverside; and sister, Lori (Kevin) Yoder of Wellman. Berta was preceded in death by her father, Leo; sisters, Mary Ellen Gase and Luella; and infant sister, Mary.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 31, 2019