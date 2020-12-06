ROBERTA "BABI BOBBIE" KLIMA Cedar Rapids Roberta "Babi Bobbie" Klima, 83, of Cedar Rapids, formerly of Mount Vernon, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. Private Family Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. Friends and extended family are invited to watch the service via livestream. Please find the livestream link on Roberta's tribute wall and share your support and memories with her family at www.stewartbaxter.com
under obituaries. Burial: Mount Zion Cemetery, rural Mount Vernon. Survivors include her children, Kim (Cathy) Klima, Laura Klima and Sheryl (Jamie) Gendreau; siblings, Garrin (Peggy) Halsch, Leo Halsch (Jane Haigh) and Pat (Marv) Wilderman; 10 grandchildren, Trevor (Sarah) Klima, Dustin (Jessica) Klima, Beau Klima, Fallon (Eric) Shakespeare, Max Borkowicz, Callissa Borkowicz, Raela Borkowicz, Nikki Gendreau, Tristan Gendreau and Haley Gendreau; and 12 great-grandchildren. Roberta Lea Halsch was born Jan. 27, 1937, to Leo and Helen (Privatsky) Halsch in Cedar Rapids. She attended Franklin High School, then Immaculate Conception School, graduating in 1955. Roberta married Laurence Klima on Oct. 20, 1956, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. They raised their family in Cedar Rapids until Larry's retirement when they bought a farm in rural Mount Vernon. Roberta was known for her amazing cooking and baking skills, especially kolaches. She enjoyed working in the kitchen, including making all meals from scratch, canning and pickling. Roberta spent her time as more than a homemaker; she was a talented seamstress, volunteered often, taught Continuing Education courses at Kirkwood including water aerobics, was a massage therapist, and occasionally drove the "band wagon" for Shrine parades. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Larry. Memorials may be directed to the Linn Township Trustees. Blahoslawena je matka, ktera porodila sladka.