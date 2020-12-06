1/1
Roberta "Babi Bobbie" Klima
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roberta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ROBERTA "BABI BOBBIE" KLIMA Cedar Rapids Roberta "Babi Bobbie" Klima, 83, of Cedar Rapids, formerly of Mount Vernon, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. Private Family Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. Friends and extended family are invited to watch the service via livestream. Please find the livestream link on Roberta's tribute wall and share your support and memories with her family at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries. Burial: Mount Zion Cemetery, rural Mount Vernon. Survivors include her children, Kim (Cathy) Klima, Laura Klima and Sheryl (Jamie) Gendreau; siblings, Garrin (Peggy) Halsch, Leo Halsch (Jane Haigh) and Pat (Marv) Wilderman; 10 grandchildren, Trevor (Sarah) Klima, Dustin (Jessica) Klima, Beau Klima, Fallon (Eric) Shakespeare, Max Borkowicz, Callissa Borkowicz, Raela Borkowicz, Nikki Gendreau, Tristan Gendreau and Haley Gendreau; and 12 great-grandchildren. Roberta Lea Halsch was born Jan. 27, 1937, to Leo and Helen (Privatsky) Halsch in Cedar Rapids. She attended Franklin High School, then Immaculate Conception School, graduating in 1955. Roberta married Laurence Klima on Oct. 20, 1956, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. They raised their family in Cedar Rapids until Larry's retirement when they bought a farm in rural Mount Vernon. Roberta was known for her amazing cooking and baking skills, especially kolaches. She enjoyed working in the kitchen, including making all meals from scratch, canning and pickling. Roberta spent her time as more than a homemaker; she was a talented seamstress, volunteered often, taught Continuing Education courses at Kirkwood including water aerobics, was a massage therapist, and occasionally drove the "band wagon" for Shrine parades. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Larry. Memorials may be directed to the Linn Township Trustees. Blahoslawena je matka, ktera porodila sladka.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stewart Baxter Funeral and Memorial Services - Cedar Rapids
1844 1st Ave. NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-362-2147
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Stewart Baxter Funeral and Memorial Services - Cedar Rapids

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
December 6, 2020
Wow. What a vibrant woman Berta was. She had amazing talents and shared them with many. She was someone that you didn’t forget as she had a bubbling personality.
She has a large family that will miss her but they will also never run out of stories to share.
Love and sympathy to all who were touch by her life
Anne Patters
Friend
December 6, 2020
Anne Patters
December 6, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Michael Zinser
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved