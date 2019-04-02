ROBERTA J. KRUCKENBERG Lowden Roberta J. Kruckenberg, 79, passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019, at the Clarence Nursing Home. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 5, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lowden with the Rev. Daniel Redhage officiating. Burial will follow in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 4, at Chapman Funeral Home in Clarence. Roberta was born in Lowden, Iowa, on Aug. 2, 1939, the second youngest of seven children of Paul and Selma (Licht) Kruckenberg. Roberta was baptized into the Christian faith on Aug. 27, 1939, and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church on March 29, 1953, where she was a lifelong member. She taught Sunday school and sang in the choir for many years and served on the finance committee. She also was a longtime active member of the ladies aid. Roberta attended Trinity Lutheran School for eight years and graduated from Lowden High School in 1957. She lived on the family farm with brothers, Merlon and Robert, until moving to a new home in Lowden in late 2014. She was an excellent cook and homemaker and always had a large vegetable and flower garden. Her colorful flowers around the house and farm place always were a beautiful attraction. For several years, she also worked at the nearby Lincolnway Flower Farm. She always remembered all the family birthdays with cards and also a small gift of money to the younger nieces and nephews and always was interested in their activities. She enjoyed traveling occasionally, especially to Branson and on mystery trips. Her travels also included trips with friends to Germany and Austria and the American Southwest. Roberta was also an avid Iowa Hawkeye basketball fan. Roberta is survived by brothers, Merlon, Norbert, and twin brother, Robert, all of Lowden, and George of West Des Moines; and sister, Lorna (Waldemar) Bergdolt of Perryville, Mo. She also is survived by 10 nieces and nephews and 18 great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Leanne and Leanne's husband, Leonard Sellnau; and Bonnie, wife of brother Norbert. Memorials in her name may be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church, Lowden. Online memories and condolences may be left at www.chapmanfh.com. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary