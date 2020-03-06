Home

Roberta M. Hoffman

ROBERTA M. HOFFMAN Hopkinton Roberta M. Hoffman, 90, passed peacefully into heaven on March 4, 2020. She was born on March 2, 1930, and lived on a farm near Hopkinton, Iowa. She later married and blessed many people by her devout faith in Jesus. A burial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at the Buck Creek Cemetery, followed by a memorial service at Buck Creek Methodist Church at 10:30 a.m. Roberta is survived by her family and many who miss her greatly. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Buck Creek Methodist Church. Goettsch Funeral Home, Monticello, has taken Roberta and her family into their care.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 6, 2020
