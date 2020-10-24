ROBERTA MAE PARKS Iowa City Roberta Mae Parks, 94, of Iowa City, died on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at Prairie Hills Assisted Living and Memory Care in Tipton. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 27, at Lensing Funeral and Cremation Service, Iowa City. Burial will follow at Salem Cemetery in Ainsworth, Iowa. Family will greet friends before and following the service at the funeral home. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Roberta's family respectfully requires attendees wear masks and observe social distancing. Thank you. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to First United Methodist Church, Iowa City. Roberta is survived by her daughter, Susan (David) Lorenzen of Tipton; grandchildren, Alexis Lorenzen, Mackenzie Lorenzen and Hannah (Jeremy) Bower; and her great-grandchildren, Jayana and Brooks Bower. She is also survived by a brother, Darris Steele, and a sister, Maralee (John) Dyson. She was preceded in death by her husband John L. Parks and her daughter Jayana L. Parks Brokowski. A full obituary may be viewed, and online condolences made at www.lensingfuneral.com