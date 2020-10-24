1/1
Roberta Mae Parks
ROBERTA MAE PARKS Iowa City Roberta Mae Parks, 94, of Iowa City, died on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at Prairie Hills Assisted Living and Memory Care in Tipton. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 27, at Lensing Funeral and Cremation Service, Iowa City. Burial will follow at Salem Cemetery in Ainsworth, Iowa. Family will greet friends before and following the service at the funeral home. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Roberta's family respectfully requires attendees wear masks and observe social distancing. Thank you. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to First United Methodist Church, Iowa City. Roberta is survived by her daughter, Susan (David) Lorenzen of Tipton; grandchildren, Alexis Lorenzen, Mackenzie Lorenzen and Hannah (Jeremy) Bower; and her great-grandchildren, Jayana and Brooks Bower. She is also survived by a brother, Darris Steele, and a sister, Maralee (John) Dyson. She was preceded in death by her husband John L. Parks and her daughter Jayana L. Parks Brokowski. A full obituary may be viewed, and online condolences made at www.lensingfuneral.com

Published in The Gazette on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Visitation
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
OCT
27
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
OCT
27
Burial
Salem Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
319-338-8171
