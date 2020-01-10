|
ROBERTA "BOOTS OR BOBBIE" WRIGHT Cedar Rapids Roberta "Boots or Bobbie" Wright, 82, of Cedar Rapids, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, in her home surrounded by her loving family after a lifelong battle with polio and complications from COPD and heart failure. A Celebration of Life with a short service and prayer will be held from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at the Cedar Memorial Family Center in Cedar Rapids. She was born Oct. 21, 1937, to George and Elsie Gaumon. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Charles "Moe" Wright; her daughter, Cathy Jeffords; her sister, Joann Cooper; and her parents. She is survived by her children, Regina (Dan) Ryke, Deanna (Jeff) McLaud of Cedar Rapids, Edward (Trina) Brown of California and Laurie (Reg) Seville of Arkansas; 10 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. She also is survived by Moe's children: Judy Hale, Kenny (Marshell) Wright and Keith Wright; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Jeannie (Bill) Roemeling of California; brother, Jay Gaumon of Utah; Linda Fisher of California; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She grew up and lived in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, until moving to Colorado, where she became the district secretary for Pride Oil Well Service for many years. In the early '80s, they relocated to Duncan, Okla., where she opened her own business named Trim n' Tan, a tanning and health-wellness center, which she owned and operated for 25 years. She loved helping everyone and made wonderful, lifelong friends. In 2005, she sold her business and moved back to Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to live with her daughter Deanna and her husband. She was a dedicated member of her faith and spent her whole life worshipping Jesus, spreading the word of God; she was a true prayer warrior and she was ready to go home and be with her Lord and Savior. She loved swimming in the pool her husband built for her in Oklahoma. Her hobbies included crocheting, painting, sewing, ceramics and being creative. She also loved to play her piano and play Southern gospel music. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 10, 2020