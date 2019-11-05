Home

Leonard Muller Funeral Home
1500 N Franklin St
Manchester, IA 52057
563-927-3112
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Leonard Muller Funeral Home
1500 N Franklin St
Manchester, IA 52057
Calling hours
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
United Methodist Church
Manchester, IA
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
United Methodist Church
Manchester, IA
Robin Ann Stone

Robin Ann Stone Obituary
ROBIN ANN STONE Manchester Robin Ann Stone, 63, of Manchester, Iowa, passed away Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com. Funeral service: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, at the United Methodist Church in Manchester, with the Rev. Phil Rogers officiating. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester. Friends may also call one hour before the service on Wednesday at the church. Interment: St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in Manchester.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 5, 2019
