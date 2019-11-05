|
ROBIN ANN STONE Manchester Robin Ann Stone, 63, of Manchester, Iowa, passed away Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com. Funeral service: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, at the United Methodist Church in Manchester, with the Rev. Phil Rogers officiating. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester. Friends may also call one hour before the service on Wednesday at the church. Interment: St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in Manchester.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 5, 2019