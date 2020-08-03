ROBIN IRVING Solon Robin K. Irving, 68, of Solon, died Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, in her home surrounded by her family following a short illness. Private services will be held with burial in St. Bridget's Cemetery. Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Solon are caring for Robin and her family. Robin was born July 18, 1952, in Albia, Iowa, the daughter of Robert Horner and Rita (Kruzic) Horner. Robin graduated from Solon High School in 1970. She married Robert Irving on March 29, 1975. She worked at ACT in Iowa City for 21 years as an office clerk, retiring in 2017. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends as well as reading. She especially enjoyed watching her grandkids sporting events. Robin is survived by her husband, Bob; daughters, April (Kevin) Grimm and Andrea Irving; her grandson, Carter Grimm; her granddaughter, Reese Grimm; and her grand-dog, Jericho. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Horner; her mother, Rita Phillips; and her stepfather, Donald "Rusty" Phillips. Memorials may be directed to Iowa City Hospice. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com
.