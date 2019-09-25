|
ROBIN A. SEAGO Stanwood Robin A. Seago, 58, of Stanwood, passed away Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Clarence United Methodist Church with Pastor Cynthia McKenzie officiating. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until service time Saturday at the church. Robin was born June 22, 1961, in Oceanside, Calif., to Gary and Lela Marlene (Barnes) Roelf. She married Jim Seago on Oct. 12, 2013, in Oxford Junction. Robin was a sweet lady and a loving mother and grandmother. She was a competitive shopper and enjoyed camping and her dogs. She is survived by her husband, Jim; son, Dusty (Katie) Spies of Eldridge; daughters, Whitney Spies and Hannah Bachman of Stanwood; stepdaughter, Kayla Seago of Cedar Rapids; grandchildren, McKenna, Cameron, Daxton and Remedie; sister, Deb (Terry) Wagner of Clarence; and brothers, Chad (Carrie) Roelf and Coby (Audrie) Roelf. Robin was preceded in death by her parents and grandson, Marley. Chapman Funeral Home is assisting the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.chapmanfh.com.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 25, 2019