Robin Young-Rhomberg
1961 - 2020
ROBIN ANN YOUNG-RHOMBERG Cedar Rapids Robin Ann Young-Rhomberg died Monday, July 27, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Survivors include her daughters, Mandy Young-Perez (Adam) of Cedar Rapids and Jamie Young of Cedar Rapids; her brother, Fred Rhomberg (Hazel) of Palo; a sister, Cathy Rhomberg-Knight of Cedar Rapids; four grandchildren; and many nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis; and her parents, Judy Ann Anderson-Rhomberg and Fred Theodore Rhomberg. Robin was born Sept. 11, 1961, in Cedar Rapids. She married Lewis Young on June 13, 1981. She was employed at Vinton Lutheran Home for 15 years and McDonald's at the Center Point Travel Plaza for 11 years. She was a Hawkeyes and Cubs fan. She loved bowling and traveling.

Published in The Gazette on Jul. 29, 2020.
