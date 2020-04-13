|
ROD CAMERON Manchester Rod Cameron, 76, of Manchester, Iowa, died Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha. Private family services will be held at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids. A public Celebration of Life in Rod's honor will be held at a later date. Rod was born June 26, 1943, in Pierpont, S.D., to Rodney J. and Frances A. (Kolbo) Cameron. He graduated from Upper Iowa University, where he studied education. Rod was married to Karen Kinkead on June 13, 1978, in Cedar Rapids. Rod was a dedicated teacher with West Central Community Schools in Maynard, Iowa, until his retirement. He taught physical education and history and coached boys' basketball, softball, football and track. Rod enjoyed following the University of Iowa Hawkeyes sports teams, especially football and basketball, and he was a passionate supporter of the Chicago Cubs. He will be missed by those who loved him. Rod is survived by his wife, Karen Cameron; three children, Lori Cameron, Lisa (Paul) Babcook and Greg (Dawn) Cameron; stepchildren, Julie (Ole) Munson and Jennifer (Scott) Puetz; seven grandchildren; and sister, Linda (Niles) Gardeman. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother-in-law, Randy Hale. Memorials may be directed to the Greater Iowa Chapter of the or to a . Please share a memory of Rod at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 13, 2020