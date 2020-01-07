|
|
RODGER K. MORK Marion Rodger K. Mork, 86, of Marion, went peacefully to be with his Lord Jesus on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. The family will greet friends from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at Faith Lutheran Church in Marion. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. Thursday at the church officiated by Pastor John Albertson with military rites to follow. Burial will take place at a later date at Oak Shade Cemetery, Marion. Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion is assisting the family. Rodger was born Nov. 11, 1933, the son of Reuben and Agnes (Kirkeburg) Mork in Littleport, Iowa. He graduated from Elkader High School and was drafted to the U.S. Army, serving honorably in the Korean War. On Dec. 20, 1953, Rodger married Beverly Miller. They moved from Elkader to Marion in 1957. Rodger and Beverly were married 64 years, 11 months and 20 days. He worked as a maintenance supervisor for Rockwell Collins for many years, retiring in August 1989. Rodger, his brother, Don, and son, Rick, built homes and apartment buildings in Marion and also built dugouts at the Marion ball parks. He also coached Little League baseball for Marion. Rodger was a charter member of Faith Lutheran Church, serving on the building committee. He loved his wife and was her caretaker for many years during her illness. Rodger also enjoyed spending time traveling with his family and fishing in the Alexandria, Minn., area for more than 50 years. Rodger is survived and lovingly remembered by his four children, Rick Mork, Beth (Raymond) Roberts, Randy (Stephanie) Mork and Brenda (Scott) Wall. Rodger was blessed with nine grandchildren, Kristin Mork, Emily Mork, Ray Roberts IV, Joel Roberts, Jake Wall, Trey Wall, Rachael Mork, Sarah Mork and Isaiah Mork; four great-grandchildren, Ray Roberts V, Sylvia, Eleanor and Elvis; and siblings, Lucille Hubbard, Don Mork, Peggy (Larry) Lathrop, Reuben Jr. (Jodi) Mork and Ruth Stob. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Beverly; sister, Sandra Margritz; and infant brother, Russell Mork. A memorial fund has been established in Rodger's memory. Please share a memory of Rodger at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 7, 2020