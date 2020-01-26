|
RODNEY D. BRINK Marion Rodney D. Brink, 75, of Manchester, formerly of Marion, died Jan. 14, 2020, at UnityPoint-St. Luke's Hospice Inpatient Unit in Cedar Rapids. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Interment was held at Oak Shade Cemetery in Marion. Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Marion assisted the family. Rodney was born March 27, 1944, in Sheldon, Iowa, to Clarence and Evadean (Ten Kley) Brink. He graduated from Sheldon High School in 1962. Rodney graduated from DeVries Technical School in Chicago. He then spent four years in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Bainbridge during the Vietnam War. Rodney was united in marriage to Bonnie Williams in February 1965. He was employed at Rockwell Collins in the CAD department and later Technisource in Cedar Rapids. As an avid gardener, Rodney owned and operated Brinks Berry Farm in Marion for many years. During his leisure, Rodney very much enjoyed his morning coffee group at the Collins Road Hy-Vee. He was known as a sports fan cheering on the Iowa Hawkeyes, Iowa State Cyclones and Chicago Cubs. He was very proud to have completed two mission trips to Mexico and loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. Rodney will be greatly missed by his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Calvin Brink; nephew, Michael Brink; brothers-in-law, Thomas Williams, Dr. J.K. Williams, Rodney Van Meeteren and Jerry Harmison. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Bonnie; his children, Tara (Chad) Williams and Chris (Kelli) Brink; grandchildren, Adam Brink and Bo Brink; step-grandson, Ian Johnson; brother, Ray Brink; and sisters, Karen Vander Schaaf and Donna Harmison.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 26, 2020