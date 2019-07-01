Home

Stewart Baxter Funeral and Memorial Services - Cedar Rapids
RODNEY KENNETH CULVER Anamosa Rodney Kenneth Culver, 53, of Anamosa, formerly of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died in his home surrounded by loved ones and close friends on Thursday, June 27, 2019. There will be no visitation. A Celebration of Life will be held 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at Jones Park Lagoon Pavillion, Cedar Rapids. Rodney was born in Cedar Rapids on May 28, 1966, to Mollie Hauser and Gary Culver. He attended Linn-Mar High School. He worked many jobs and was an all-around handyman. He enjoyed holidays with his family and his hobbies were riding his motorcycle and "kicking back" with friends. He survived by girlfriend, Kristi Guido; children, Derrick and Brooke Culver; brother, Brian Culver; mother, Mollie Hauser; grandson, Charlie Culver; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and dear friends, Paul Guido, Michelle McBurney and Aleighia Packingham. He was preceded in death by his father, Gary Culver; stepfather, Charlie Hauser; grandparents; uncle, Bob Wilson; and cousin, Jeff Culver. Special thank-you to Care Initiatives Hospice for the loving care they provided in Rodney's final days.
Published in The Gazette on July 1, 2019
