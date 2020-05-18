|
|
RODOLFO "RUDY" TERRANOVA Marion Rudy passed away peacefully surrounded by his wife and family Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy. Due to COVID-19, a private family memorial will be held in Marion, Iowa. Rudy was born in Guayaquil, Ecuador, and met the love of his life, Grecia. They married on Dec. 30, 1955. Their love for each other lasted 64 years. They came to the United States in 1963 where they raised their four children. He worked as a machinist for many years to support his family successfully. He loved to go to the casino and play Phase 10 with his family. Rudy had a wonderful sense of humor and his quick wit always will be remembered. He will be dearly missed by all those who knew him including Mimi his beloved Chihuahua. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Grecia Terranova; children, Cecilia (Raul) Torres, Jose (Evelyn) Terranova and Rudy (Adriana) Terranova, all of California, and Janine (David) Villalba of Marion; brother, Mario Terranova of Ecuador; sisters, Marlene Castro of New York and Maria Molina of Ecuador; grandsons, Nicholas and Eric Torres, Cristian Terranova and David (Jasmine) Villalba; granddaughters, Marlene and Briana Terranova, Stephanie (Mike) Shather and Melissa (Brian) Cohn; and great-grandchildren, Drew and Natalie Cohn, and Carson and Adalyn Villalba. He was preceded in death by both parents, and several brothers and sisters. The Family would like to thank all of the health care providers that cared for him, the staff at Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy. Especially nurse Amy, Social Worker Rene, Chaplain Bill, Father Chris of Immaculate Conception Church of Cedar Rapids, nurse Laura and Chaplain Joe. Also his primary care provider Dr. Kirk Kilburg from UnityPoint Anamosa. The family appreciates all of the wonderful love and support of family and friends.
Published in The Gazette on May 18, 2020