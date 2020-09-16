We loved being neighbors of Roger and Joyce for almost 15 years out in Stoneypoint. We moved into our respective new homes about 3 weeks apart. They were wonderful neighbors and such caring, friendly people. Roger always had a smile. Always. ❤Joyce and family, please know we respected Roger so much! We know he will live on in your memories, and we are keeping you close in prayer.

Sheila and Doug Brakhahn

Neighbor