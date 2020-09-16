ROGER A. SCHREDER Cedar Rapids Roger A. Schreder, 84, peacefully went to be with Jesus while at Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy, Hiawatha, on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, following complications from a cardiac procedure. Teahen Funeral Home is serving the family. Roger was born on Nov. 23, 1935, in South St. Paul, Minn., and grew up in northeast Minneapolis. He graduated from Robbinsdale High School and went on to graduate from the University of Minnesota with a business degree. Roger and Joyce (Walker) Schreder married in 1956 in Crystal, Minn., and were blessed with five kids, Lori (Jeff) Smith of Oskaloosa, Lynn (Andrea Garland) of Granger, Joe (Jackie) of Cedar Rapids, Julie (Brian) Farmer of Salt Lake City, Utah, and Dan (Colleen) of Cosby, Tenn. Grandchildren are Tyler Smith, Whitney Schreder (John Feldman), Luke Schreder, Dylan (Chetie Daniels) Schreder, Riley (Nic) Jepsen, Samantha (Matthew) Messina, Mikinzie Farmer, Brayden Farmer, Drew Schreder and Brooke (Hunter) Shelton. Great-grandchild is Kaylie Kelchen. Roger began his career in Minneapolis working as a lineman for Northwestern Bell in 1957 and retired from Northwestern Bell as a district manager in Cedar Rapids in 1988. He later worked for Altorfer Machinery for six years as their finance manager. In 1994 he returned to "Ma Bell" as a consultant for another four years. Roger also was a volunteer mediator in small claims court for 14 years. From Roger's earliest days in Cedar Rapids, he enjoyed his involvement with various civic organizations: C.R. Jaycees, Rotary Club, Chamber of Commerce, Mount Mercy College, Helen G. Nassif YMCA, United Way, Boy Scouts, Linn Community Food Bank, Lions Club and Telephone Pioneers. Roger was a skilled woodworker and woodcarver. He loved racquetball and working out, and was an active member and supporter of the YMCA since 1967. Additionally, he enjoyed golfing, biking, gardening, fishing and reading. He volunteered as a "Red Cap" driver for folks at the Meth-Wick Community, where he lived and loved socializing with all those he met. He was an authentic servant leader in his family and in the community. His spirit will most definitely live on in the lives of his family and all of those who loved him. Roger was a longtime faithful member of St. Jude's parish and is survived by his wife of 64 years, his five children, 10 grandchildren and one great-grandchild, his sister, his sister-in-law and six nieces and nephews. Roger was greeted in heaven by his baby brother, Ronald; his mom, Viola, and dad, Henry; his sister, Jeri; his mother and father-in-law, Helen and Herb; his brothers-in-law, Leonard and Ken, and his great-grandbaby, Eli. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, a private Mass of Christian burial will be held for immediate family only. Mass will be live-streamed on Friday, Sept. 18, at 10 a.m. and the link will be posted on Roger's Facebook page. A private family burial will be conducted following Mass. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to Meth-Wick Community, Helen G. Nassif YMCA or The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation of Eastern Iowa, in Roger's memory. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com
