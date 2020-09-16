1/1
Roger A. Schreder
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roger's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ROGER A. SCHREDER Cedar Rapids Roger A. Schreder, 84, peacefully went to be with Jesus while at Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy, Hiawatha, on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, following complications from a cardiac procedure. Teahen Funeral Home is serving the family. Roger was born on Nov. 23, 1935, in South St. Paul, Minn., and grew up in northeast Minneapolis. He graduated from Robbinsdale High School and went on to graduate from the University of Minnesota with a business degree. Roger and Joyce (Walker) Schreder married in 1956 in Crystal, Minn., and were blessed with five kids, Lori (Jeff) Smith of Oskaloosa, Lynn (Andrea Garland) of Granger, Joe (Jackie) of Cedar Rapids, Julie (Brian) Farmer of Salt Lake City, Utah, and Dan (Colleen) of Cosby, Tenn. Grandchildren are Tyler Smith, Whitney Schreder (John Feldman), Luke Schreder, Dylan (Chetie Daniels) Schreder, Riley (Nic) Jepsen, Samantha (Matthew) Messina, Mikinzie Farmer, Brayden Farmer, Drew Schreder and Brooke (Hunter) Shelton. Great-grandchild is Kaylie Kelchen. Roger began his career in Minneapolis working as a lineman for Northwestern Bell in 1957 and retired from Northwestern Bell as a district manager in Cedar Rapids in 1988. He later worked for Altorfer Machinery for six years as their finance manager. In 1994 he returned to "Ma Bell" as a consultant for another four years. Roger also was a volunteer mediator in small claims court for 14 years. From Roger's earliest days in Cedar Rapids, he enjoyed his involvement with various civic organizations: C.R. Jaycees, Rotary Club, Chamber of Commerce, Mount Mercy College, Helen G. Nassif YMCA, United Way, Boy Scouts, Linn Community Food Bank, Lions Club and Telephone Pioneers. Roger was a skilled woodworker and woodcarver. He loved racquetball and working out, and was an active member and supporter of the YMCA since 1967. Additionally, he enjoyed golfing, biking, gardening, fishing and reading. He volunteered as a "Red Cap" driver for folks at the Meth-Wick Community, where he lived and loved socializing with all those he met. He was an authentic servant leader in his family and in the community. His spirit will most definitely live on in the lives of his family and all of those who loved him. Roger was a longtime faithful member of St. Jude's parish and is survived by his wife of 64 years, his five children, 10 grandchildren and one great-grandchild, his sister, his sister-in-law and six nieces and nephews. Roger was greeted in heaven by his baby brother, Ronald; his mom, Viola, and dad, Henry; his sister, Jeri; his mother and father-in-law, Helen and Herb; his brothers-in-law, Leonard and Ken, and his great-grandbaby, Eli. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, a private Mass of Christian burial will be held for immediate family only. Mass will be live-streamed on Friday, Sept. 18, at 10 a.m. and the link will be posted on Roger's Facebook page. A private family burial will be conducted following Mass. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to Meth-Wick Community, Helen G. Nassif YMCA or The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation of Eastern Iowa, in Roger's memory. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Service
10:00 AM
live-streamed
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Teahen Funeral Home - Cedar Rapids
3100 F Avenue NW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52405
(319) 396-2616
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Teahen Funeral Home - Cedar Rapids

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
September 16, 2020
We loved being neighbors of Roger and Joyce for almost 15 years out in Stoneypoint. We moved into our respective new homes about 3 weeks apart. They were wonderful neighbors and such caring, friendly people. Roger always had a smile. Always. ❤Joyce and family, please know we respected Roger so much! We know he will live on in your memories, and we are keeping you close in prayer.
Sheila and Doug Brakhahn
Neighbor
September 15, 2020
What a fun guy! We absolutely loved him in our Meth-Wick Chorus. I only wish we had gotten to sing his favorite chorus song; "This Old House". I know he sang that song for many people on his own. When the chorus is able to do another concert, we will sing this in his memory.
John Wagner
Friend
September 15, 2020
Learning of Roger's death took me back to Meadowlark Lane, where we enjoyed many good times with the Schreders, our next-door neighbors. The world will miss Roger's high spirits and ready laugh. Joyce, Lori, Lynn, Julie, Joe and Dan, you are in my heart. May God bless you with the joy of happy family memories.
Beverley Duffy
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved