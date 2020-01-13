|
ROGER ALLAN RICHARDSON Keota Roger Allan Richardson, 89, passed away Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Norma June (Sellman); his four children, Pam Hammes, Gary Richardson, Peggy Trevino and Pat Jaacks; grandchildren, Megan Plecker, Melissa Mabon and Janna Hammes, Tyler Brady, Mallory Munden, Tess Monday, Alex and Olivia Trevino, and Kyle and Eric Jaacks; and great-grandchildren, Chase and Kenley Plecker, Jake and Brady Mabon, Taio, Trey and Landry Brady, Beckham and Blythe Munden and Lennon Jaacks. He was preceded in death by his parents, Julian (Hap) and Dorothy (Russell) Richardson; and a brother, Russell Eugene, who was killed during World War II. Roger was born Nov. 12, 1930, graduated from Keota High School in 1948 and attended two years of college. He married his wife, Norma, Dec. 7, 1950, at the Methodist Church in Keota. They lived in Independence and Cedar Falls, Iowa, and Lincoln, Neb., where he practiced his career as a typesetter on the various newspapers in those cities. In 1967, he purchased his hometown newspaper, the Keota Eagle, which the Richardson family had been involved in since the 1890s. In 1990, Roger and Norma sold the Keota Eagle to the neighboring Sigourney News-Review, but continued in the commercial printing business until 1995 when they retired. The couple bought a travel trailer and did much camping and finally began wintering in Texas, where Roger played his trumpet in several dance bands during the winter seasons there. In March 2016, Roger and Norma decided to return from their Texas wintering to their home in Keota, Iowa. Roger was active in the community and his church and shared his talents playing the trumpet and singing in various bands and choirs. A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, at the United Church of Faith in Keota. Pastor Vince Homan will officiate. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, at Powell Funeral Home in Keota. A private family burial will be held in the Keota Cemetery. Memorials may be given to the United Church of Faith, Wilson Memorial Library or Washington County Hospice. Messages and tributes may be left at www.powellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 13, 2020