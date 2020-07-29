ROGER ARY Amana Roger Ary, 69, passed away at his home in Amana, Iowa, on July 23, 2020. He loved the outdoors and watching wildlife in his yard. He loved spending time with his grandchildren the most. He is survived by his wife, Denise Ary; sons, Kris Ary and Jason Ary; sister, Joyce Rotondo; granddaughters, Kiera Ary, Mara Ary and Ella Ary; and niece, Maresa Cox. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alvin and Marian Ary; and brother-in-law, Vince Rotondo. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Celebrate Life Iowa has been entrusted with his cremation care.



