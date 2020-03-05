Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hedges-Scott Funeral Home
1270 S Hwy 5
Camdenton, MO 65020
(573) 346-2090
Resources
More Obituaries for Roger Durfey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger Edward Durfey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roger Edward Durfey Obituary
ROGER EDWARD DURFEY Linn Creek, Mo. Roger Edward Durfey, 87, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Lakeside Manor Care Center in Osage Beach, Mo. Roger was born in Independence, Iowa, on Aug. 17, 1932, to Ralph and Blanche (Hogan) Durfey. He married Juanita "Ann" Walderbach on July 9, 1960, in Ryan, Iowa. Together, they owned Durfey's Tavern in Buckeye from 1960 until July 1969. then They moved to Cedar Rapids, Iowa, where he was employed by Rockwell Goss as a machinist and later as a crane operator. After Ann's passing in August 2011, he moved to Linn Creek, Mo., to live with his daughter, Barbara. He lived with her and her family until his move to Lakeside Manor in January 2020. He is survived by his son, Robert (Linda) Durfey of Marion; his daughters, Barbara (Jeff) Rogers of Linn Creek, Mo., Linda Meis of Cedar Rapids and Karen Durfey (Andy Wendt) of Cedar Rapids; his sister, Marianette (Durfey) Allen of Camdenton, Mo.; granddaughter, Kristin (Steve) Abernathy; grandson, Logan (Kristina) Rogers; grandson, Nathan Meis; granddaughter, Alison (Meis) Richmond; and his great-grandchildren, Brayden, Sophie and Olivia Abernathy of Seneca, Mo., and Gloria Rogers of Eldon, Mo. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Ann; his sister, Geraldine Edwards; and great-granddaughter, Ellie Abernathy. A funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marion, Iowa. Visitation will begin with a rosary at 9:30 a.m. before Mass. Inurnment will be held at Calvary Cemetery in Ryan, Iowa. Expressions of sympathy may be shared online at www.hedgesscottfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements have been placed under the care of Hedges-Scott Funeral Home, Camdenton, Mo.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roger's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -