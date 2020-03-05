|
ROGER EDWARD DURFEY Linn Creek, Mo. Roger Edward Durfey, 87, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Lakeside Manor Care Center in Osage Beach, Mo. Roger was born in Independence, Iowa, on Aug. 17, 1932, to Ralph and Blanche (Hogan) Durfey. He married Juanita "Ann" Walderbach on July 9, 1960, in Ryan, Iowa. Together, they owned Durfey's Tavern in Buckeye from 1960 until July 1969. then They moved to Cedar Rapids, Iowa, where he was employed by Rockwell Goss as a machinist and later as a crane operator. After Ann's passing in August 2011, he moved to Linn Creek, Mo., to live with his daughter, Barbara. He lived with her and her family until his move to Lakeside Manor in January 2020. He is survived by his son, Robert (Linda) Durfey of Marion; his daughters, Barbara (Jeff) Rogers of Linn Creek, Mo., Linda Meis of Cedar Rapids and Karen Durfey (Andy Wendt) of Cedar Rapids; his sister, Marianette (Durfey) Allen of Camdenton, Mo.; granddaughter, Kristin (Steve) Abernathy; grandson, Logan (Kristina) Rogers; grandson, Nathan Meis; granddaughter, Alison (Meis) Richmond; and his great-grandchildren, Brayden, Sophie and Olivia Abernathy of Seneca, Mo., and Gloria Rogers of Eldon, Mo. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Ann; his sister, Geraldine Edwards; and great-granddaughter, Ellie Abernathy. A funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marion, Iowa. Visitation will begin with a rosary at 9:30 a.m. before Mass. Inurnment will be held at Calvary Cemetery in Ryan, Iowa. Expressions of sympathy may be shared online at www.hedgesscottfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements have been placed under the care of Hedges-Scott Funeral Home, Camdenton, Mo.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 5, 2020